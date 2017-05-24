Former CIA Director: Russia interfered in election despite being warned not to

Former CIA Director John Brennan said on Tuesday that Russia "brazenly interfered" in the 2016 U.S. presidential election process despite the head of its FSB security service being warned it would hurt U.S.-Russia ties.

"It should be clear to everyone Russia brazenly interfered in our 2016 presidential election process and that they undertook these activities despite our strong protests and explicit warning that they do not do so," Brennan told a hearing of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee.