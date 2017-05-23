Netanyahu cancels Wednesday morning press conference

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu canceled the press conference scheduled for Wednesday morning and which was to deal with President Donald Trump's visit to Israel.
No reason was provided for the cancellation.
