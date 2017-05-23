23:13
  Iyar 27, 5777 , 23/05/17

Voter turnout in Histadrut elections: 45.6%

Polls in the elections to Histadrut institutions throughout the country closed at 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday. 244,050 eligible voters took part and the final turnout was 45.6%.

The vote counting is expected to conclude by Thursday.

