Trump envoy, US ambassador to UN to visit Israel

President Trump may have left Israel, but his special envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt will be returning to the region Thursday in an attempt to promote Trump's peace policies.

The US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley will also be paying a three-day visit to Israel at the beginning of June with her Israeli counterpart Danny Danon. Haley, who has championed Israel's cause from her first day at the UN, will meet with President Rivlin and the Prime Minister and will take a helicopter trip over Israel. She will also visit the Old City, the Western Wall and Yad Vashem. She is also expected to visit the PA.



