50 women get new Hebrew names for first time

More than 50 Jewish mothers from around the world visiting Israel for the first time in their lives received Hebrew names as part of their Momentum trip to Israel, a joint initiative of the Diaspora Ministry and the JWRP organization in Maryland, US.

The women, who had never received a Hebrew name in their youth, were offered to choose a Hebrew name for themselves. The ceremony celebrating their new names took place in the Judean Desert between Jerusalem and Jericho.

Project Momentum is a subsidized 8-day trip to Israel which has so far brought more than 10000 women from 26 countries worldwide on their first trips to Israel.