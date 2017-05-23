Officers trainer suspended for violent behavior

An IDF officers course commander has been called to a hearing after cadets complained that he was acting violently towards them.

Channel 2 reported that the commander was called to a hearing but shortly after was reinstated.

The cadets complained that the commander had thrown a bottle at one of them and had tied a climbing rope around the neck of another one. He had also stuck staple pins into one cadet and had used an antenna to slash at another one.

IDF sources said that the incident "touched the extreme edge of normal behavior but did not surpass it." They added that the commander was returned to the unit after being reprimanded but would be released from the IDF after they completed the course.