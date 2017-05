Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Ofer Berkowitz told Arutz Sheva that there is a silent freeze on construction in Jerusalem beyond the Green Line despite it being a consensus that neighborhoods like Neve Yaakov, Gilo and Pisgat Zeev are an integral part of the city.

Berkowitz claims that the source of the freeze is the 'higher echelons' meaning the Prime Minister's Bureau and says that it is the main reason that Jerusalem is suffering from negative migration.