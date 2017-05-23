Trump: 'We'll maintain Israel's qualitative edge'

The White House has committed to maintaining Israel's military edge over its neighbours even after the massive arms deal with Saudia Arabia.

In a formal announcement the White House stated that "President Trump underscored the United States’ ironclad commitment to Israel’s security, including to the maintenance of Israel’s qualitative military edge."

The statement also mentioned that "President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu discussed their joint plan to further improve relations by focusing on increased cooperation across a range of issues, including regional and cyber security, trade, technology, innovation, and research" and also referred to the issue of Iranian terrorism, stating that "the two leaders also agreed on the need to counter Iran and its proxies, including by building strong military capabilities to protect Israel and the region from Iranian aggression."

Arutz Sheva has received information that Trump also pressed prime minister Netanyahu to meet with Mahmoud Abbas. Netanyahu agreed but the Palestinians are at present opposed to such a meeting.