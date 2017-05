21:22 Reported News Briefs Iyar 27, 5777 , 23/05/17 Iyar 27, 5777 , 23/05/17 Man falls 8 meters to his death A 67-year-old man fell 8 meters to his death in the town of Yafia in the north of Israel. MDA teams declared the man dead on the scene. ► ◄ Last Briefs