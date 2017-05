During President Trump's speech at the home of President Rivlin, he said "We just got back from the Middle East" and then corrected himself and said "from Saudia Arabia."

Foreign observers claimed that Israel's ambassador to the US Ron Dermer hid his face in embarrassment at Trump's gaffe, as he made an unusual movement to cover his face.

American journalists did not hesitate to mock Trump, stating that "any person who reached the age to drive" knows that Israel is in the Middle East