Six Day War findings in Temple Mount sifting project

The Temple Mount sifting project, which involves the sifting of earth thrown off the Temple Mount by Wakf officials performing illegal construction work there in 1999, has uncovered many relics from the period of the two Temples. A half a million artefacts have been discovered during the project.

However findings also include more recent relics, including many Six Day War artefacts. Jordanian soldiers were dug in on the Temple Mount and conducted a battle with IDF forces as they entered the Old City.

The sifting revealed a number of Israeli bullet cartridges, as well as Jordanian coins and other artefacts.



