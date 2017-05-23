20:45
  Iyar 27, 5777 , 23/05/17

Right-wing: Trump gave green light for construction

Hours after President Trump left Israel, political parties are debating the results of his visit. Right-wing officials claim that the fact that Trump did not mention settlements in his speech means that he has given the green light to continue construction.

Right-wing responses to Trump were warm and appreciative and it is now expected that a spate of new construction tenders will be issued in Judea and Samaria in the coming weeks. Senior officials also discussed possibilities of proclaiming sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria.

