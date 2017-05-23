Bedouin attack driver with iron bars, steal her car

A member of Kibbutz Shomria in the south of Israel was attacked by Bedouin thugs who smashed the windshield of her car and forcibly removed her from her car and then stole the car.

Orit (pseudonym) had stopped her car to check her Waze when the Bedouin attacked her with iron bars, threatening to murder her if she didn't leave her car.

Orit tried to escape by driving away but the attackers blocked her with their car and she couldn't find a way out. She got out of the car and the Bedouin took off in it.

Orit concludes that "they say we are a free people in our land but it isn't true. They do what they like and however they like."



