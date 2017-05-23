BBC Anchor: Europe 'must get used to terror attacks'

BBC Anchor Katty Kay has stated that "Europeans have to get used to terror attacks" like the Manchester bombing.

Kay told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Tuesday that Europeans have no choice but to get used to terrorists murdering their families because “we are never going to be able to totally wipe this out.”

“Europe is getting used to attacks like this, Mika. They have to, because we are never going to be able to totally wipe this out,” Kay said.

“As ISIS gets squeezed in Syria and Iraq, we’re going to see more of these kinds of attacks taking place in Europe and Europe is starting to get used to that.”

Kay then said no one is “used to having children targeted,” implying that Europeans are used to adults being killed in terror attacks.

“None of us are used to having children targeted in this way, young girls targeted in this way,” she said.

Kay's comments sparked sharp responses worldwide. One site responded by saying:

"Why is that OK? Why should Europe have to get used to terrorist attacks? Why should they have to accept that as a part of daily life? Why is that the solution? Why aren’t the Katty Kays of the world standing up and saying, “NO. Enough is enough. We do NOT have to accept this...No civilized country should have to get used to disgusting Islamic barbarians slaughtering innocent people. Ever. It’s not acceptable. It’s not a way of life. None of us should bend over and throw our hands in the air. That’s what the terrorists want. We cannot tolerate Islamic violence, now or ever."