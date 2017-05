19:59 Reported News Briefs Iyar 27, 5777 , 23/05/17 Iyar 27, 5777 , 23/05/17 Two-year-old injured when toy car crashes into real car A two-year-old toddler was hit on the head and lightly to moderately injured after he crashed into a stationary car while driving on his toy car near his home in Bnei Berak. Ichud Hatzala volunteers and MDA paramedics provided him with medical treatment and transferred him to hospital. ► ◄ Last Briefs