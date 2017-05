19:52 Reported News Briefs Iyar 27, 5777 , 23/05/17 Iyar 27, 5777 , 23/05/17 Lowcost flights return to Ben Gurion airport Lowcost flights will return Tuesday night as of 3:00 A.M. to terminal 1 in Ben Gurion airport. ► ◄ Last Briefs