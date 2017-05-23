19:47 Reported News Briefs Iyar 27, 5777 , 23/05/17 Iyar 27, 5777 , 23/05/17 Hamas condemns 'murderous attack' in Manchester Hamas has condemned the attack on a nightclub in Manchester, Britain. In an official announcement the movement wrote: "We condemn the murderous attack on innocent people in Manchester and express our solidarity with the families of the victims." ► ◄ Last Briefs