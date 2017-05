19:19 Reported News Briefs Iyar 27, 5777 , 23/05/17 Iyar 27, 5777 , 23/05/17 Trump: 'All nations must joint to protect human life' ‏After visiting Yad Vashem and hearing firsthand accounts of the Holocaust and of the Manchester Arena massacre, US President Donald Trump has tweeted that "All civilized nations must join together to protect human life and the sacred right of our citizens to live in safety and in peace." ► ◄ Last Briefs