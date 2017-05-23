Homesh Yeshiva study hall torched by Arab marauders

Arab marauders set on fire the study hall of the Homesh Yeshiva which is situated on the site of the community which was abandoned during the 2005 Disengagement.

During the course of a "day of anger" in support of hunger-striking terrorists imprisoned in Israeli jails, Arab marauders entered the Yeshiva and torched it. Heavy damage was caused to the structure and to the contents of the study hall. There were no casualties in the incident.

More than 30 students study daily in the structure, which serves both as a study hall and as lodgings for the students.

Yeshiva officials responded by saying they would increase learning and activities, would build a larger structure at the site and would continue to grow and strengthen their foothold in the community.



