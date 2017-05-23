Asi Erlich, a 40-year-old from Kiryat Ata, is the murder victim who was shot on Ben Zvi street in Kiryat Ata.
Iyar 27, 5777 , 23/05/17
Kiryat Ata murder victim named
Asi Erlich, a 40-year-old from Kiryat Ata, is the murder victim who was shot on Ben Zvi street in Kiryat Ata.
Police are searching for the motorcyclist who reportedly shot him and his dog to death and escaped from the scene.
