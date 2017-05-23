19:05
Reported

News Briefs

  Iyar 27, 5777 , 23/05/17

Kiryat Ata murder victim named

Asi Erlich, a 40-year-old from Kiryat Ata, is the murder victim who was shot on Ben Zvi street in Kiryat Ata.

Police are searching for the motorcyclist who reportedly shot him and his dog to death and escaped from the scene.

Last Briefs