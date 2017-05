18:00 Reported News Briefs Iyar 27, 5777 , 23/05/17 Iyar 27, 5777 , 23/05/17 Trump speech moved from Knesset:' MKs might interrupt' Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein revealed that US president Donald Trump had wanted to speak in the Knesset and not in the Israel Museum. Edelstein claimed that the Knesset was the first option as the place for Trump's keynote address but the venue was changed due to fears that MKs would interrupt his speech and heckle him. ► ◄ Last Briefs