Holocaust survivor presented to US president

President Trump's entourage requested a short visit to Yad Vashem lasting about half an hour. The Yad Vashem directors decided to focus on the story of one victim, Esther Goldstein HyD, who wrote a diary from 1937, when she was 11, until 1942, when she was incarcerated in the ghetto in Riga. The final entry appears a month before she was murdered.

One of Esther's friends wrote to her "Love life and don't be afraid of death. Believe in G-d and in a better future." Esther's brother and parents also perished in the Holocaust, but her sister, Margot Hirshenbaum, was saved after she was sent to Australia on a Kindertransport in June 1939.

Hirshebaym donated the diary to Yad Vashem. President Trump received a facsimile of the diary and met with 87-year-old Hirshenbaum, who wept with excitement at meeting the president