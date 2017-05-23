Herzog: Trump brought 'dramatic change in atmosphere'

Opposition leader Yitzhak Herzog(Zionist Union) referred to the speech by US president Donald Trump

Herzog said that Trump had brought a "dramatic change in atmosphere in the Middle East and now this change must be translated into practical steps."

After Trump's speech in the Israel Museum, he met with Herzog and reportedly emphasized to him that he is serious about attaining an agreement between Israel and the Palestinians. Herzog responded by stressing to the president that he would support any peace initiative of Prime Minister Netanyahu.