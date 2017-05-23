Egypt also legislates 'Muezzin Law' for Ramadan



After the Muezzin Law which has been proposed in Israel garnered controversy and condemnation in the Arab world, Egypt has now also promulgated a form of Muezzin Law with reference to a certain prayer recited during the month of the Ramadan. The basis for the law is "noise prevention."

The Israeli version of the law, which sought to prevent muezzins from making noise with loudspeakers in the early hours of the morning, came under attack from many Arab countries, but the Egyptian directive has caused internal controversy, as it is one of the symbols of the Ramadan. Some parliamentarians support the directive since they maintain that the loudspeakers disturb people, while others opposed it.