17:22 Reported News Briefs Iyar 27, 5777 , 23/05/17 Iyar 27, 5777 , 23/05/17 Akunis to Trump: You can join the Likud Science Minister Ofir Akunis responded to President Trump's speech, stating that "it was just such an encouragingh speech that every Israeli ought to delight in it. The intensity of the love, sympathy, standing to the right of Israel was so strong: I welcome the newest member of the Likud, Donald Trump, and he can register his wife at the same opportunity."