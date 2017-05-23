White House coverage wrote 'Jerusalem,Israel'

The live feed transmitted by the White House of President Trump's visit to Jerusalem contained the caption "Jerusalem, Israel." This may seem obvious, but it spells a change from the administrations of Obama and George Bush Jr..Obama only used the caption "Jerusalem" during his visits in 2011 and 2016, in accordance with a longstanding policy of the administration not to ascribe Jerusalem to any state until a final status agreement has been signed between Israel and the Palestinians.

Congress, however, recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in 1995.

President Trump yesterday visited the Western Wall accompanied by the Rabbi of the Wall but did not want Prime Minister Netanyahu to accompany him.