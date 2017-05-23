Barzilai hospital receives international accreditation

The Barzilai hospital in Ashkelon underwent an intensive five-day investigation to receive a prestigious international accreditation.

The JCI- Joint Commission International is an American organization which has established a set of rigorous rules, delineated in six chapters and 1200 statements, by which it checks hospitals worldwide and presents them with international accreditation if they deserve it.

The accreditation process authorizes the hospital as one which maintains safety, quality, prevention of infections, education, research and publications, infrastructure, proper supply procedures, as well as waste disposal and laboratory cleanliness