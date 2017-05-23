36-year-old arrested on suspicion of murdering father

It has been released for publication that a 36-year-old Beit Shemesh resident has been arrested on suspicion of murdering her 79-year-old father.

Police were called Monday to the apartment of the victim in Beit Shemesh, where he was declared dead from a wound which allegedly was caused by a sharp weapon.

Police initiated an investigation and searched the apartment for clues. At an early stage the suspicion fell on the daughter, who had been involved in an argument with her father on the same day.

The suspect was investigated by police and brought to court. The court agreed to extend her remand until 1.6.17 and sent her for psychiatric evaluation.