16:01 Reported News Briefs Iyar 27, 5777 , 23/05/17 Iyar 27, 5777 , 23/05/17 Construction worker moderately injured by 4-meter fall A worker fell from a height of 4 meters on a Beersheva building site. MDA paramedics and medical staff treated him and evacuated him in moderate condition to the Soroka hospital nearby. ► ◄ Last Briefs