15:57 Reported News Briefs Iyar 27, 5777 , 23/05/17 PM Netanyahu responds to Manchester terror attack Prime Minister Netanyahu remarked Tuesday that "if the attacker in Manchester was a Palestinian and the victims were Israeli. the terrorist would get money from the Palestinian Authority for his act."