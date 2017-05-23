Prime Minister Netanyahu remarked Tuesday that "if the attacker in Manchester was a Palestinian and the victims were Israeli. the terrorist would get money from the Palestinian Authority for his act."
|
15:57
Reported
News BriefsIyar 27, 5777 , 23/05/17
PM Netanyahu responds to Manchester terror attack
Prime Minister Netanyahu remarked Tuesday that "if the attacker in Manchester was a Palestinian and the victims were Israeli. the terrorist would get money from the Palestinian Authority for his act."
Last Briefs