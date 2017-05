15:54 Reported News Briefs Iyar 27, 5777 , 23/05/17 Iyar 27, 5777 , 23/05/17 Dichter: Israel has a true friend in the White House Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee head MK Avi Dichter responded to President Trump's Israel Museum speech "The speeches presented during the visit of President Trump demonstrate that Israel has a true friend in the White House. The clearcut statement about the connection between the Jewish people and the Land of Israel is exceptionally important in light of efforts by Palestinians and countries around the world to create a false history of Jerusalem and Israel," said Dichter. ► ◄ Last Briefs