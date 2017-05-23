Indictment against Uber for illegal passenger trips

The Transport Ministry submitted to the Tel Aviv Traffic Court an indictment against the Uber company for enlisting passengers for payment without a license from the ministry, as required by law.

The indictment was issued by the prosecution unit of the ministry after a covert investigation was made for a number of months by members of the supervisory unit of the National Office of the Transport Ministry.

Indictments were also issued against the acting manager of Uber as well as against six drivers who took passengers in their private cars for payment.

The indictment stated that Uber enlisted private drivers without a license for passengers and took 25% of their income.