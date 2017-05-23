Barkat to Trump: Move the US embassy to Jerusalem

Mayor Nir Barkat of Jerusalem said on Tuesday that the city wants the United States move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Speaking figuratively to US President Donald Trump during a Jerusalem Day event organized by the World Mizrachi Movement, Barkat said, Opposite those who whisper in Trump's ear and tell him that transferring the embassy will create violence, we are not afraid of it, because we are fighting bad people in any case. Do the right thing, do not give in to any threat - transfer the embassy to Jerusalem."

