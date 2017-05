13:59 Reported News Briefs Iyar 27, 5777 , 23/05/17 Iyar 27, 5777 , 23/05/17 'Trump made no mention of two-state solution' Read more Chief Foreign Envoy Oded Revivi of the Yesha Council of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria notes that US President Donald Trump did not call for a two-state solution during remarks in Bethlehem. "We hope this means we've moved on." ► ◄ Last Briefs