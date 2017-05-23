Hundreds of people were evacuated around midday from a shopping center in the British city of Manchester after it was feared that a bomb had been planted there.
Iyar 27, 5777 , 23/05/17
Suspicious object at Manchester shopping center
Hundreds of people were evacuated around midday from a shopping center in the British city of Manchester after it was feared that a bomb had been planted there.
The incident follows Monday night's fatal bombing of a concert in the city.
