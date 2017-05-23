Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu told US President Donald Trump that terrorists must continue to lose.
Speaking at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial institution in Jerusalem, Netanyahu was responding to Trump's reference to terrorists as losers.
News BriefsIyar 27, 5777 , 23/05/17
PM: Barbarians are still with us
