13:37 Reported News Briefs Iyar 27, 5777 , 23/05/17 Iyar 27, 5777 , 23/05/17 PM: Barbarians are still with us Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu told US President Donald Trump that terrorists must continue to lose. Speaking at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial institution in Jerusalem, Netanyahu was responding to Trump's reference to terrorists as losers. ► ◄ Last Briefs