Exchange of 'fire' between North and South Korea

South Korea fired warning shots Tuesday after an unidentified object flew south from rival North Korea on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

Local media said the object may have been a North Korean military drone. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the military broadcast a warning to North Korea in response to the object before firing the warning shots. It said the military also bolstered its air surveillance and was analyzing whether a North Korean military drone had indeed crossed the border..

There was no immediate comment in North Korea's state-run media, and no reports that the North had returned fire.