12:14 Reported News Briefs Iyar 27, 5777 , 23/05/17 Iyar 27, 5777 , 23/05/17 Akunis: No Trump mention of two states an achievement Science Minister Ofir Akunis responded United States President Donald Trump's Tuesday-morning remarks in Bethlehem by saying, "The American president did not mention the two-state plan in his speech in Bethlehem, which is a huge achievement on a historic scale and a great victory for all those who oppose the mistaken and dangerous idea of establishing a Palestinian terror state in the heart of the country."