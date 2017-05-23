Ben-Dahan to Abbas: Enough lies

Deputy Defense Minister Eli Ben Dahan has responded to Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas's speech in Bethlehem following his meeting with United States President Trump in which Abbas said he has no problem with Judaism but he has a problem with the so-called occupation. The Jewish Home lawmaker said, "I tell you, Mr. Abu Mazen, there is no occupation. A people cannot be an occupier in its [own] country. You know full well that we conquered Judea and Samaria from no people and from no state, so enough with these lies."

Ben Dahan concluded, "It would be worthwhile for you to recognize the reality: The state of Israel and the people of Israel returned to its land so as not to ever leave it."