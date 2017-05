Knesset Speaker Yuli-Yoel Edelstein has condemned Monday night's attack in Manchester, saying, "Terror has no boundaries. It hits Jerusalem. It hits France. It hits England."

He continued, "We are all one front and the State of Israel will cooperate with anyone who joins in its ongoing struggle against terror. I am happy that the president of the United States, Donald Trump, stressed again during his visit to Jerusalem, that he is determined to eradicate terrorist organizations."