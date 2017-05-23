PM condemns Manchester attack

(AFP) - Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu condemned on Tuesday a Monday-evening bomb attack at a pop concert in the British city of Manchester that killed 22 people and wounded 50 others.

Netanyahu isssued a statement which said, "The Israeli government strongly condemns the terrible terror attack last night in Manchester. "I send my condolences to the families of those murdered and wishes of swift recovery to the wounded. Terror is a global threat and the enlightened

countries must act together to defeat it in any place."