European Jewish Congress condemns Manchester attack

The European Jewish Congress has condemned what it called "the appalling and barbaric terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena", which has claimed the lives of at least 22 with dozens more injured.

Dr. Moshe Kantor, President of the EJC, said, “This horrific attack demonstrates once again that the enemies of civilization have no boundaries. This was a concert attended by mostly youth and children and is a ghastly reminder that terrorism sees all of us as potential targets, regardless of age, religion, nationality or background.” He added, “Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased, our prayers with those injured for a speedy and full recovery and our solidarity with the British people and government.”