Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely has expressed "Deep sorrow on the loss of innocent young life in terrible Manchester attack." Writing on the Twitter social network, she added, "Israel with the UK in the fight against terror."
News BriefsIyar 27, 5777 , 23/05/17
Hotovely expresses deep sorrow over Manchester blast
