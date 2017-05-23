Erdan: We must all join forces to defeat terror

Minister Gil'ad Erdan said, Sunday, "President's Trump visit to the Middle East has created an historic opportunity to form a new international alliance against terror."

In a Newsweek opinion piece, Erdan said such an alliance should fight terror organizations, incitement on social media and state sponsorship of terror, including payments to terrorists and their families. He concluded, "This alliance can serve as a bridge between Israel and the Sunni world, and enhance cooperation in other fields such as medicine and commerce. This enhanced cooperation, and the reduction in terror and incitement, can also help create the conditions for a viable Israeli-Palestinian peace.

I call on all the countries of the region and the world to seize this historic opportunity to form a new alliance against terror. By working together, we can ensure a brighter and safer future for all of our children."