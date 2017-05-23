Haaretz supports Netanyahu - over Jewish Home ministers

Haaretz grudgingly praised Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Tuesday morning for the easing of restrictions on Palestinian Authority residents approved on Sunday by the political-security cabinet. The newspaper's editorial noted that the gestures come after a long period of time when PA residents did not enjoy any easing of restrictions, a few weeks after the decision to restrain the construction in Judea and Samaria.

The editorial labeled Education Minister Naftali Bennett and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked of the Jewish Home party as "extreme right wing" and "right wing annexationist." Referring to the visit of United States President Donald Trump, it concludes, (translated from the Hebrew) "Trump's determination, on the one hand, and his fickle character on the other, have prompted Netanyahu to act contrary to his nature, which always strives to do everything possible to do nothing, and the fear of Trump's unexpected reactions helps him mobilize forces to block the ministers of the extreme right who are pushing him to annex as if there are no Palestinians. This is good news, and it is to be hoped that it will continue so."