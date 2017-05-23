Steinitz: Doubtful if the peace process can be renewed

Infrastructure, Energy and Water Minister Yuval Steinitz said on Tuesday that he doubted whether the peace process with the Palestinian Authority could be renewed at the present time.

Interviewed by Israel Defense Forces Radio, the Likud lawmaker said, "If they want to advance peace, first they must stop the incitement to destroy Israel and the encouragement and education for terror. When [United States President Donald] Trump visits Bethlehem and meets with Abu Mazen, we must not forget that we're talking about an Abu Mazen who is educating to destroy Israel."