Jerusalem street closings for Trump's visit

For the next few hours, the following Jerusalem street will be closed at times due to the visit of United States President Donald Trump: David Remez, Derech Hevron to Rachel's Crossing, Keren Hayesod, Gaza, Herzog, Nayot, Bezeq, Bate, Ben-Zvi, Shazar, Weizmann and Ben Gurion. The public will have alternative routes on Agron, Haim Bar Lev, Jaffa Gate, Hebron Road - Hahasmonait, Keren Hayesod, Emek Refaim, Begin, Herzl, Bethlehem and Ramban.

It is reported that King David Street and the streets adjacent to the King David Hotel will remain closed until the end of the visit.