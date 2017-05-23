A nurse was attacked Monday evening at Ha'emek Hospital in Afula.
The suspect in the attack allegedly slapped the nurse during a visit. She was arrested and will be brought today for a hearing on the police's request to extend her detention.
News BriefsIyar 27, 5777 , 23/05/17
Nurse attacked in Afula hospital
