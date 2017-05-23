Dozens of people demonstrated in Gaza last night against United States President Donald Trump during his visit to Israel.
Trump angered Hamas leaders after calling the organization a terrorist group during his visit to Saudi Arabia.
|
07:49
Reported
News BriefsIyar 27, 5777 , 23/05/17
Gaza: Dozens demonstrate against Trump
Dozens of people demonstrated in Gaza last night against United States President Donald Trump during his visit to Israel.
Trump angered Hamas leaders after calling the organization a terrorist group during his visit to Saudi Arabia.
Last Briefs