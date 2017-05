07:23 Reported News Briefs Iyar 27, 5777 , 23/05/17 Iyar 27, 5777 , 23/05/17 Trump to meet with Abu Mazen and visit Yad Vashem United States President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem on Tuesday. Trump will then return to Jerusalem to visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust and Heroism Memorial Museum. His last stop before leaving Israel will be the Israel Museum, where he is scheduled to speak. ► ◄ Last Briefs